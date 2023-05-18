Heartland Votes

19-year-old arrested for driving 176 mph on interstate in BMW, authorities say

Oregon authorities say a 19-year-old driver was arrested for traveling 176 mph on the interstate. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 19-year-old driver has been arrested in Oregon for driving at extremely high speeds.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy using a speed measuring tool spotted a 2016 BMW M3 on Interstate 5 traveling at 176 mph at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle then passed another deputy on the highway before they caught up to the vehicle and it exited the interstate.

Authorities said deputies were able to pin the vehicle with their cruisers on the off-ramp.

The 19-year-old driver was identified as Milo Schneider. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for reckless driving.

According to deputies, Schneider told them that at one point he was traveling 183 mph.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Dunklin County on Wednesday, May 17.
1 dead, another injured in Dunklin County crash
Officers are still looking for a second suspect identified as 22-year-old Markitrey Shemaj West.
Police ID 2nd suspect wanted in connection with shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured
Samuel L. Lewis, 42, was arrested on Tuesday, May 16 on a charge of first-degree murder.
Cairo, Ill. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name

Latest News

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Wellness...
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wellness Center in Carbondale
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Former NASA astronaut and physicist Dr. Linda Godwin visited the Cape Girardeau County History...
Former NASA astronaut Dr. Godwin visits Cape Girardeau Co. History Center
KY 123 is blocked at the KY 80 intersection by a crash involving a dump truck.
KY 123 blocked at KY 80 intersection by dump truck crash in Hickman Co.
Managing money as a couple
Expert advice on managing money as a couple