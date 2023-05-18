Heartland Votes

13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas

A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas. (Source: KOCO, SO FOCUS PHOTOS BY R. TOLAR, MUHAMMAD FAMILY, CNN)
By Alyse Jones, KOCO
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - An Oklahoma teen just graduated from college with not one, but four diplomas.

At 13 years old, Elijah Muhammad is the youngest African American to graduate college with a degree in computer science and cybersecurity, according to his family.

He made history by crossing the stage as a college graduate at age 13.

“At first, I didn’t really understand the full impact of it until my dad fully explained it and was like, ‘You’re really doing this, you’re the youngest to ever do it,’” Elijah said.

The 13-year-old said he is proud of his work and has more than just the diplomas already completed.

“I have 10 IBM certifications, one Google IT certification and four diplomas from Oklahoma City Community College,” Elijah said.

While he may not be your typical 13-year-old, he says he loves being a teenager.

“As many accomplishments as I have, I still go swimming, go outside, play basketball and still have fun,” he said.

His family beams with pride at all he’s done -- and what the future holds.

“He is the smartest person I know. I’ve never seen anyone like him,” Shania Muhammad, Elijah’s mother said.

Elijah’s father added, “If you put your mind to it, you can do it. You just got to put in the work that it takes.”

The family said Elijah’s older sister also just graduated from college at the age of 15.

Copyright 2023 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Dunklin County on Wednesday, May 17.
1 dead, another injured in Dunklin County crash
Officers are still looking for a second suspect identified as 22-year-old Markitrey Shemaj West.
Police ID 2nd suspect wanted in connection with shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured
Samuel L. Lewis, 42, was arrested on Tuesday, May 16 on a charge of first-degree murder.
Cairo, Ill. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name

Latest News

The official portrait of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, done by Melanie Harding Bates, has...
Gov. Beshear’s official portrait unveiled at State Capitol
Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Idaho boy
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Woman accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry
David Thomas, 30, is accused of setting a woman on fire.
Police: Man doused woman in rubbing alcohol before setting her on fire
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland