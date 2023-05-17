Heartland Votes

West Mary Street to reopen in Jackson, Mo.

The City of Jackson’s contractor for the West Mary Street Bridge will finish work and reopen the roadway to traffic by the end of May 17(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A busy roadway in Jackson will soon be reopened following significant traffic improvements.

The City of Jackson’s contractor for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project will finish work and reopen the roadway to traffic by the end of May 17. Those who use this route in their daily commute will be experiencing a new and improved section of roadway.

In July 2022, Putz Construction, LLC, of Millersville was awarded the contract in the amount of $1,643,870.58 The project was designed by Cochran Engineering of Union, Mo., and consists of removing the old low water crossing and constructing a new elevated bridge structure. Other related improvements include a pedestrian path, guardrails, water and sewer improvements, and sidewalks.

Residents that travel the area are asked to be mindful of the redesigned bridge and reduced speed limits. There are safety concerns that all motorists should be aware of with respect to adjacent residential neighborhoods and the City Park. The City encourages everyone to drive safely.

Jackson City officials thank all the residents, business owners, and citizens for their patience during construction of the project. For more information, you can contact the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300.

