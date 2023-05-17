Heartland Votes

Suspect identified in elderly couple's murder

By Chris Carter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CRAIGHEAD Co., Ark. (KAIT) – Investigators with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office have identified a suspect in connection with a double homicide.

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Tuesday, May 16, an arrest warrant has been issued for Jonathan Dean Boyd on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

He is suspected in the murder of 84-year-old Larry Dean Boyd and his wife, 80-year-old Othelana Josephine Boyd. Rolland told K8 News that the suspect is Larry Boyd’s son.

On Tuesday, May 16, around 2 p.m., deputies in Craighead County searched for Boyd on HWY 351, believing to be in the area.

Authorities called the search off around 5 p.m. but stationed additional patrols in the area.

Anyone with information on Jonathan Boyd’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office or 911 immediately.

Rolland said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Boyd is driving a 2018 Ford F-150 with an extended cabin.

Rolland said the couple was found dead at a home in the 7900 block of Highway 351 North around 11 a.m. Monday, May 8.

Neighbors like Curtis Huggins, who has lived next to the victims for the last two years, were shocked to hear the news.

“You’re out here in the middle of nowhere, you don’t think that sort of thing is going on,” Huggins said.

While neighbors are shaken, Huggins did find some solace in what the police told him.

“It did help to hear that it didn’t look random, so you hope there’s not a serial criminal-type thing going on,” Huggins said.

The cause of death has not been released.

correction: K8 News initially reported that Jonathan Dean Boyd had been arrested on May 16. We regret the error.

