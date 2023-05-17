Surviving the Storm: Bollinger County family recovers after being violently thrown by a tornado

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s been more than a month since a tornado ripped through Bollinger County.

Some lost their lives, some lost their homes, and some lived to tell a harrowing tale.

5-year-old Kinsleigh Richards held onto her grandmother’s hand as she walked across Highway 34 in Grassy, Missouri not far from where her home once stood.

She was pretty brave--her parents stayed back, still in a wheelchair or using a walker due to severe injuries they suffered.

Kinsleigh walked back to the very field where a tornado threw her and her family in the early morning hours on April 5.

“Here’s another one right here,” said Kinsleigh Richards.

She walked through the field that day, finding toys that the tornado carried away from her home.

“It’s all really a miracle that we’re all still alive,” said Dustin Richards, Kinsleigh’s dad.

It was early in the morning, before dawn.

Dustin Richards, Katie Cureton and their children, Kinsleigh and Carson, woke up to alerts and a phone call that a storm was coming.

“I went outside and was looking around, seemed like something was off,” said Dustin Richards. “I just knew it was too late, the lights started flickering. I told them to get in the bathtub.”

He ran to try and grab a mattress, but he said the trailer started shaking.

“So I went back into the bathroom and leaned over the bathtub and tried to hold us together,” said Dustin Richards. “The next thing I know we’re flying, it picked the trailer up and we’re just flying through the air.”

It happened so fast.

“I’m about to die...that’s exactly what was going through my mind. I am about to die,” said Dustin Richards.

He said the next thing he knew he was in a field.

“I jumped up real quick...she (Katie) was holding onto Carson and Kinsleigh was about 10 feet away from me,” said Dustin Richards. ”I just ran over there and grabbed her up.”

They landed in the field that is about 100 yards, or so, away from their home across Highway 34.

Katie Cureton’s parents live nearby.

Their home wasn’t hit, but they feared the worst for their loved ones.

“No one is ever gonna be able to tell me there’s not a God because God was walking all over this property that night,” said Marie Cureton, Katie’s mom. “He had to have had them in his hands when they landed on this ground.”

They were all alive, including the family pets.

One of their dogs, Rosco, came walking up with them.

Their other pet, Maggie, was in a crate when the storm hit.

They say someone found the crumpled up crate, making them believe Maggie wasn’t alive, until she also came walking out of the debris.

“The fact that we’re all still here...both of our dogs and we’re all still together,” said Katie Cureton.

While alive, they were injured and needed to be taken to the hospital.

“We were all pretty beat up and cut up and as soon as I sat down in a chair it hit me that something was wrong with my back,” said Dustin Richards.

Dustin spent weeks in the hospital with several injuries, including a fractured spine.

Katie barely remembers what happened.

She hit her head and suffered a concussion.

She also had several other lacerations, and said she almost lost her foot due to a severe injury.

As for the children, Kinsleigh had a pretty big cut on her face and had to have stitches.

Her brother, 2-year-old Carson also had some cuts on his back.

Carson told us he remembers hearing his dad yelling for help that morning as they all sat in the dark that morning after they were ripped from their home.

He also remembers his dad shielding them the best he could.

“I just did what any man would do for their family, you just go into that protective mode,” said Dustin Richards. “You’re just thinking about them and keeping them safe.”

As for their home and their belongings, they lost everything.

“Really going out there and looking at everything it kind of sets in,” said Katie Cureton. “It really hits me. It doesn’t feel real in my mind.”

Dustin has only been back on the property a couple of times.

“It’s a little rough looking at it,” said Dustin Richards.

He was visibly shaken by what he saw.

There are so many memories about what happened and how close they all were to losing their lives.

“It’s just really a miracle,” said Richards.

As for the bathtub that they took refuge in that day, so far it’s nowhere to be found.

“The bathtub was just gone, I guess it exploded,” said Richards.

“I should have buried my babies that day, and I didn’t,” said Marie Cureton. “Thank you Jesus I didn’t.”

Life for this family will never be the same.

“It’s going to take some time to get back to normal” said Richards.

They still have a long road to recovery, but they have each other.

“You can’t go through something like this and not have a different perspective on life,” said Marie Cureton.

The family would like to thank the entire community, the churches, the volunteers and everyone who donated to help them get back on their feet.

