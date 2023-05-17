Heartland Votes

Supreme Court won’t put Illinois gun law on hold while court challenge continues

The Supreme Court says that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semi-automatic guns and large-capacity magazines
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether South Carolina’s congressional districts need to be redrawn because they discriminate against Black voters. The justices said Monday they would review a lower-court ruling that found a coastal district running from Charleston to Hilton Head was intentionally redrawn to reduce the number of Black Democratic-leaning voters to make it more likely Republican candidates would win. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semi-automatic guns and large-capacity magazines.

The high court denied an emergency request from people challenging the law, which bans so-called assault weapons. The law’s opponents had asked the court to put the law on hold while a court challenge continues. The court did not comment and no justice publicly dissented.

