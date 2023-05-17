SEMO partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri to support students on a path to earning a college degree.

The agreement outlines a multifaceted partnership to help both organizations support Big Brothers Big Sisters participants at Southeast. Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast, said that the partnership with both Big Brothers Big Sisters and the university.

“This partnership reflects the mission of both our organizations,” said Dr. Vargas. “By working together, we can better support students in our area to earn a college degree and turn that into successful careers.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri will help by supporting participants in the college process. This will include teaching the skills needed to succeed at college and assisting with aspects like admissions and resource utilization. A Big Brothers Big Sisters representative will meet regularly with students to ensure success.

Southeast will assist in providing student status updates, academic support, mentorship, and coaching through Federal TRIO programs and/or Educational Access programs. Southeast will also offer a College Access Partnership Award, valued between $1,000 and $2,000 annually, eligible Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri participants.

For more information on Southeast scholarships, visit the SEMO website.

