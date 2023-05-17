Heartland Votes

SEMO partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters

Southeast Missouri State University is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern...
Southeast Missouri State University is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri to support students on a path to earning a college degree.(Southeast Missouri State University)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri to support students on a path to earning a college degree.

The agreement outlines a multifaceted partnership to help both organizations support Big Brothers Big Sisters participants at Southeast. Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast, said that the partnership with both Big Brothers Big Sisters and the university.

“This partnership reflects the mission of both our organizations,” said Dr. Vargas. “By working together, we can better support students in our area to earn a college degree and turn that into successful careers.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri will help by supporting participants in the college process. This will include teaching the skills needed to succeed at college and assisting with aspects like admissions and resource utilization. A Big Brothers Big Sisters representative will meet regularly with students to ensure success.

Southeast will assist in providing student status updates, academic support, mentorship, and coaching through Federal TRIO programs and/or Educational Access programs. Southeast will also offer a College Access Partnership Award, valued between $1,000 and $2,000 annually, eligible Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri participants.

For more information on Southeast scholarships, visit the SEMO website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, May 16.
Juvenile in custody after shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau leads to police chase into southern Ill.; 2 people injured in shooting
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on...
1 dead, others injured after crash in New Madrid County
(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train

Latest News

Rodger Rice, 39, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting his brother in the parking lot of a...
Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Southeast Missouri State University will be offering a Bachelor of Science in aviation...
SEMO launches aviation management degree
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland