SEMO launches aviation management degree

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will be offering a Bachelor of Science in aviation management, starting next semester.

Beginning in fall 2023, the degree was officially approved by the Missouri Department of Economic and Workforce Development in May. SEMO established a professional pilot program in 2020 to address the aviation industry’s need to fill high-demand jobs. In addition to pilots, the aviation industry has a large need for bachelor’s degree level management professionals.

Non-flight careers in aviation, such as airport manager and air freight manager among others, are expected to have a 7% job growth rate. SEMO’s new aviation management degree is designed for such roles. SEMO President, Dr. Carlos Vargas, said that the university makes changes to their courses depending on what field needs more people.

“Southeast is committed to listening to the needs of the marketplace and adjusting our academic programs,” said Dr. Vargas. “This allows the University to be a true partner for workforce development and helps our students graduate into a field where jobs await.”

Southeast’s Harrison College of Business and Computing worked with the University’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics to design the aviation management program. By combining several already established aviation courses with core business and management courses, this will produce professionals ready to fill management roles in operations, finance, procurement, freight, and more.

The SEMO Board of Governors approved the program at its meeting on March 10. For more information on the program as well as information about SEMO’s other aviation degrees, you can visit the aviation management program page.

