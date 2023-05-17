Relay for Life of Jackson County Murphysboro 5K Walk/Run

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Relay For Life of Jackson County Murphysboro will be holding a 5K this weekend to raise funds for the American Cancer.

The 5th Annual Relay For Life 5K Walk/Run takes place on Saturday, May 20. Funds raised will help the American Cancer Society conduct research, provide 24/7 support for cancer patients and access to lifesaving screening.

Registration for the event is $25 for adults and $15 for the Youth Fun Run. Race time for the 5K Walk/Run starts at 8 a.m., and the Youth Fun Run will start at 9 a.m. The race will begin at the Jackson County Abstract/Brews Brothers Taproom at South 11th Street in Murphysboro.

Following the 5K, the Survivor Lap and Survivor Celebration Breakfast will take place. Survivors who have previously battled cancer or are currently facing cancer are asked to check-in for their Survivor Lap by 9:15 a.m. at the Survivor table. Survivors will run around the Jackson County Courthouse while community members cheer them on. Survivors, along with 1 guest, are then invited to a Survivor & Caregiver Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. The Survivor Lap and Celebration Breakfast are free for Survivors to attend, but to attend the breakfast, you must RSVP by contacting Wilma Westerfield at 618-534-1061.

The 5K Walk/Run will have the theme of “Every Step Brings Hope” for this year. You can register for the run online or by visiting Relay For Life of Jackson County Murphysboro on Facebook. For questions about the 5K, you contact Paula Maloney by calling 618-684-3311 or sending an email to pmaloney@titleandclosings.com. You can also contact Marla Rathjen at 618-534-6493 or by sending an email to krmrtr@egyptian.net.

