Heartland Votes

Relay for Life of Jackson County Murphysboro 5K Walk/Run

Relay For Life of Jackson County Murphysboro will be holding a 5K this weekend to raise funds...
Relay For Life of Jackson County Murphysboro will be holding a 5K this weekend to raise funds for the American Cancer.(WILX)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Relay For Life of Jackson County Murphysboro will be holding a 5K this weekend to raise funds for the American Cancer.

The 5th Annual Relay For Life 5K Walk/Run takes place on Saturday, May 20. Funds raised will help the American Cancer Society conduct research, provide 24/7 support for cancer patients and access to lifesaving screening.

Registration for the event is $25 for adults and $15 for the Youth Fun Run. Race time for the 5K Walk/Run starts at 8 a.m., and the Youth Fun Run will start at 9 a.m. The race will begin at the Jackson County Abstract/Brews Brothers Taproom at South 11th Street in Murphysboro.

Following the 5K, the Survivor Lap and Survivor Celebration Breakfast will take place. Survivors who have previously battled cancer or are currently facing cancer are asked to check-in for their Survivor Lap by 9:15 a.m. at the Survivor table. Survivors will run around the Jackson County Courthouse while community members cheer them on. Survivors, along with 1 guest, are then invited to a Survivor & Caregiver Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. The Survivor Lap and Celebration Breakfast are free for Survivors to attend, but to attend the breakfast, you must RSVP by contacting Wilma Westerfield at 618-534-1061.

The 5K Walk/Run will have the theme of “Every Step Brings Hope” for this year. You can register for the run online or by visiting Relay For Life of Jackson County Murphysboro on Facebook. For questions about the 5K, you contact Paula Maloney by calling 618-684-3311 or sending an email to pmaloney@titleandclosings.com. You can also contact Marla Rathjen at 618-534-6493 or by sending an email to krmrtr@egyptian.net.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, May 16.
Search continues for 2nd suspect after shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on...
1 dead, others injured after crash in New Madrid County
(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train

Latest News

Local veterans putting brushes to canvas to relax
Local veterans receive therapy through art lessons
Three correctional officers at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center were indicted by a federal...
Pinckneyville correctional officers indicted for excessive force, obstruction of justice
Mingo Job Corps hosts open house for students and employers.
Mingo Job Corps hosts open house for students and employers
A Day in the Life of an Ameren Lineman.
A day in the life of an Ameren lineman
Cape Girardeau's newest mural pays tribute to a local innovator and entrepreneur. The nearly...
New Morgan Oak Street Memorial in Downtown Cape