Portion of westbound Broadway St. to close 2 weeks in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heads up for drivers traveling near Southeast Missouri State University.

A portion of westbound Broadway Street will be closed for two weeks.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, westbound Broadway St. will be closed between Bellevue Street and Henderson Avenue starting on Monday, May 22.

Houck Place and Bellevue St. will also be closed between Broadway St. and North Pacific Street.

The city said the closures is for water line installation for Houck Stadium.

Detours will be marked.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

Eastbound Bellevue St. traffic and businesses along the roadway will remain open.

