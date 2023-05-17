Heartland Votes

Paducah man sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison for methamphetamine and firearm charges

Trevion Clary of Paducah was sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine distribution and...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was sentenced to federal prison on May 16 for methamphetamine distribution and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Trevion Clary, 31, was sentenced to 12 years and six months in federal prison. His charges include two counts of possessing with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, one count of possessing with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of a methamphetamine mixture, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

After his prison sentenced is served, Clary will also be under supervised release for 5 years.

The case was investigated by ATF Paducah Satellite Office, the DEA Paducah Post of Duty Office, the Kentucky State Police, the Hopkinsville Police Department, and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

