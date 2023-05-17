Notre Dame High School names new head basketball coach

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame High School has named a new head basketball coach.

According to the school, former Notre Dame assistant and former head Kelly High School coach Jeremy Brinkmeyer will be the next boys head basketball coach for the 2023-2024 season.

Brinkmeyer is taking over the program after Paul Unterreiner announced he was stepping down from the head coach role in April.

Notre Dame is expected to release more information on Brinkmeyer taking on the head coach duties shortly.

