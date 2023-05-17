Heartland Votes

Notre Dame High School names new head basketball coach

Notre Dame High School has named a new head basketball coach.
Notre Dame High School has named a new head basketball coach.(WILX)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame High School has named a new head basketball coach.

According to the school, former Notre Dame assistant and former head Kelly High School coach Jeremy Brinkmeyer will be the next boys head basketball coach for the 2023-2024 season.

Brinkmeyer is taking over the program after Paul Unterreiner announced he was stepping down from the head coach role in April.

Notre Dame is expected to release more information on Brinkmeyer taking on the head coach duties shortly.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, May 16.
Juvenile in custody after shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau leads to police chase into southern Ill.; 2 people injured in shooting
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on...
1 dead, others injured after crash in New Madrid County
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site

Latest News

Angela Fulton has been named the new girls basketball head coach at Jackson High School.
Jackson High School names new girls basketball head coach
The current Sikeston seniors will be freshman for the Tigers in the fall.
Two Sikeston cheerleaders make University of Missouri Cheer Team for 2023-24
The Warriors celebrate their 6-3 win over Advance with the plaque.
Valle Catholic softball wins Class 1 District 2 Championship 6-3 over Advance
Heartland Sports on The Breakfast Show 5/9
Heartland Sports on The Breakfast Show 5/9