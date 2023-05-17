Heartland Votes

New mural unveiled in downtown Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau's newest mural pays tribute to a local innovator and entrepreneur. The nearly 100 foot long artwork honors Marion Jack Rickard Junior
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new mural was unveiled in downtown Cape Girardeau on Wednesday evening, May 17.

The mural is nearly 100 feet long and is a tribute to local entrepreneur Marion Jack Rickard, Jr.

It was be unveiled at 5 p.m. at 601 Morgan Oak Street.

According to a release from EVTV Motor Verks, the mural artist, Malcolm McCrae, is known around the world for his work and has several public and private mural and art installations in Cape Girardeau.

