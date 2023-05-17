New mural unveiled in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new mural was unveiled in downtown Cape Girardeau on Wednesday evening, May 17.

The mural is nearly 100 feet long and is a tribute to local entrepreneur Marion Jack Rickard, Jr.

It was be unveiled at 5 p.m. at 601 Morgan Oak Street.

According to a release from EVTV Motor Verks, the mural artist, Malcolm McCrae, is known around the world for his work and has several public and private mural and art installations in Cape Girardeau.

