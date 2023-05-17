Heartland Votes

Mike Kehoe launches campaign for governor of Missouri

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe.
Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe.(Provided by Kehoe's campaign)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri’s lieutenant governor is asking for a promotion.

Today, Republican Mike Kehoe officially launched his campaign for governor.

“Missouri has taught me, no matter what, there is always hope,” Kehoe said.

He was appointed to his current job by Governor Mike Parson in 2018.

Other candidates in the race include Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Missouri Senator Bill Eigel. Both are Republicans.

No Democrats have entered the race yet.

