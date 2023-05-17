Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe announces he will run for Governor in 2024

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There is a new challenger in the race for Missouri governor.

Republican and Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe announced he is running for the office.

He grew up in north St. Louis and has been in the role since 2018.

Right now, Kehoe joins fellow Republican and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft as the only two candidates who have announced they’re running for the seat in 2024.

