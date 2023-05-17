Heartland Votes

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe announces he will run for Governor in 2024

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There is a new challenger in the race for Missouri governor.

Republican and Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe announced he is running for the office.

He grew up in north St. Louis and has been in the role since 2018.

Right now, Kehoe joins fellow Republican and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft as the only two candidates who have announced they’re running for the seat in 2024.

