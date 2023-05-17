Local veterans receive therapy through art lessons

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many people find painting, drawing, and crafting a good way to relieve stress. But for local veterans, art therapy is helping them to connect with themselves and their community after service.

The Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center and the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri are working together to bring creativity and relaxation to veterans through a new arts class using creative techniques including drawing, painting, or coloring to help express themselves artistically.

One local veteran, Sandra Pulley, says the class is not only fun, but also provides her with some relief.

“I was not happy with what I was painting but now I am happy with the way it turned out because I was able to change things and so that allows us to change in us what we see that is tampering us,” said Pulley.

The Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center will begin their next art session in August. They also have began offering guitar and yoga classes for veterans.

