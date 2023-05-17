Heartland Votes

Heartland Tournament scores from Tuesday 5/16

Softball Quarterfinals recap
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the Heartland Tournament sports scores from Tuesday 5/16.

H.S Softball Quarterfinals

Class 1

Valle Catholic-3

Risco-2

Class 2

West Co.-13

Malden-3

H.S. Baseball

District Championship games

Class 1 District 1

Risco-0

Cooter-2

Class 1 Dist. 2

Bell City-0

Oran-4

Class 2 Dist. 1

Neelyville-2

Bernie-8

Semifinals

Class 3 Dist. 2

Kelly-2

East Prairie-3

Woodland-0

Scott City-8

H.S. Girls Soccer Class 5 Dist. 1 Semifinals

Jackson-2

Seckman-1

Oakville-3

Notre Dame-0

