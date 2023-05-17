Heartland Tournament scores from Tuesday 5/16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the Heartland Tournament sports scores from Tuesday 5/16.
H.S Softball Quarterfinals
Class 1
Valle Catholic-3
Risco-2
Class 2
West Co.-13
Malden-3
H.S. Baseball
District Championship games
Class 1 District 1
Risco-0
Cooter-2
Class 1 Dist. 2
Bell City-0
Oran-4
Class 2 Dist. 1
Neelyville-2
Bernie-8
Semifinals
Class 3 Dist. 2
Kelly-2
East Prairie-3
Woodland-0
Scott City-8
H.S. Girls Soccer Class 5 Dist. 1 Semifinals
Jackson-2
Seckman-1
Oakville-3
Notre Dame-0
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.