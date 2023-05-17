Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Dry and pleasant weather for now....storms Friday?
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve got a couple of quiet and pleasant days on the way before another weather system approaches on Friday.   In the short term,  high pressure to our north will be giving us slightly drier northeast breezes for the next couple days….leading to dry and warm but less humid conditions.  A little patchy fog this morning should give way to mainly sunny skies,  with highs near 80 but dew points falling into the 50s.  Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortably cool…followed by another dry and warm but pleasant day on Thursday.

Our next system of note will be a cold front moving in from the northwest Friday afternoon through Friday night.  Showers and thunderstorms look likely with this.  SPC has our southern counties with a marginal risk of severe…..instability and shear both limited but a few strong storms certainly look possible.  Rain should be moving out by daybreak Saturday, followed by a mild and dry weekend.  An upper ridge will build next week, with dry and warmer conditions.

