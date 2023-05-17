First Alert: Foggy morning; warm & less humid afternoon

(KFVS) - Patchy dense fog could impact your morning commute. Fog should lift by mid morning.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon with highs near 80 degrees and it will be less humid.

Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Tonight is looking mostly clear and comfortably cool.

Thursday will be just as pleasant with dry and warm conditions.

A cold front moving in from the northwest Friday afternoon through Friday night will bring showers and thunderstorms.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather in our southern counties, but a few strong storms look possible.

Rain should move out by daybreak on Saturday.

The weekend is looking dry and mild with afternoon highs ranging in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will gradually rise into the low to mid 80s by the start of next week.

