Heartland Votes

First Alert: Foggy morning; warm & less humid afternoon

Patchy dense fog could impact your morning commute.
Patchy dense fog could impact your morning commute.(KCRG)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Patchy dense fog could impact your morning commute. Fog should lift by mid morning.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon with highs near 80 degrees and it will be less humid.

Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Tonight is looking mostly clear and comfortably cool.

Thursday will be just as pleasant with dry and warm conditions.

A cold front moving in from the northwest Friday afternoon through Friday night will bring showers and thunderstorms.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather in our southern counties, but a few strong storms look possible.

Rain should move out by daybreak on Saturday.

The weekend is looking dry and mild with afternoon highs ranging in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will gradually rise into the low to mid 80s by the start of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, May 16.
Juvenile in custody after shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau leads to police chase into southern Ill.; 2 people injured in shooting
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on...
1 dead, others injured after crash in New Madrid County
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Shannon County Jane Doe. Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol
Missouri State Highway Patrol asking for help to identify woman; remains were found in Shannon County in 2022

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dry conditions for your Tuesday night
Skies are cloudy in Tamaroa, Ill.
First Alert: Cooler today; thunderstorms possible in Ky., Tenn.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook