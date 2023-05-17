Heartland Votes

Firefighter injured after battling overnight fire in south St. Louis

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was hurt after battling a fire in south St. Louis Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a fire on Michigan Avenue near Mount Pleasant Park just before 2:50 a.m.

Firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building due to a fire on the first floor. The St. Louis Fire Department released one firefighter went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the building was vacant.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

