Firefighter injured after battling overnight fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was hurt after battling a fire in south St. Louis Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a fire on Michigan Avenue near Mount Pleasant Park just before 2:50 a.m.

Firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building due to a fire on the first floor. The St. Louis Fire Department released one firefighter went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the building was vacant.

