Heartland Votes

Dry conditions for your Tuesday night

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening heartland! Seeing mostly dry conditions across the heartland for tonight and continuing for the next couple of days. Temperatures currently in the upper 60s while slowly warm up into the low 80s by tomorrow. Expect to see a couple of days of nice dry weather and sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday look pleasant with highs in the low 80s.

Our next active weather day will be Friday with rain entering the area by afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are looking likely, with the chance of storms on a severe level. Saturday and Sunday are looking mostly sunny, giving us a dry weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on...
1 dead, others injured after crash in New Madrid County
Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, May 16.
Juvenile in custody after shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau leads to police chase into southern Ill.; 2 people injured in shooting
Emergency crews responded to an early morning deadly crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday,...
2 dead, 2 injured in Cape Girardeau County crash
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 5/16
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 5/16
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 5/16
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 5/16
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 5/16
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 5/16