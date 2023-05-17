Dry conditions for your Tuesday night

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening heartland! Seeing mostly dry conditions across the heartland for tonight and continuing for the next couple of days. Temperatures currently in the upper 60s while slowly warm up into the low 80s by tomorrow. Expect to see a couple of days of nice dry weather and sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday look pleasant with highs in the low 80s.

Our next active weather day will be Friday with rain entering the area by afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are looking likely, with the chance of storms on a severe level. Saturday and Sunday are looking mostly sunny, giving us a dry weekend.

