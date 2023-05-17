A day in the life of an Ameren lineman

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - From enduring storms to freezing temperatures and natural disasters, power crews still have to get the lights back on, no matter what.

Their job is to keep the power flowing to your home, even during bad weather. Ameren lineman, Lee Roberts said that when a storm knocks power out, all of those available could be called out to repair.

“Any storm that comes through and knocks the power out. One of us or all of us will get called out,” said Roberts.

Lineman are on the front lines when it comes to emergency response. Their goal is to get your power up and running as quickly and safely as possible.

“We do get called all the time,” said Roberts.

Ameren said what they need to make it happen. First, they gather the safety gear: hard hats, vest, and gloves. And then they inspect the site.

Lee Roberts has been a lineman for more than 10 years. He said when a bucket truck isn’t available, you have to climb instead.

As Roberts was on top of the pole, he pulled on a rope to make sure he can grab everything he needs. After Roberts climbed down, he went up in the bucket truck.

This training was done when the skies were clear and blue, but Roberts says the real challenges are when weather rolls in.

“It can be in the middle of the night, it could be with our family having dinner, but we’ll go out there and it can be in the worst conditions that’s just the job that we chose,” said Roberts.

