Calm, sunny days head of potential storms

By Madeline Parker
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Happy Wednesday Heartland! This evening looks very calm, and not super humid thanks to high pressure, that is also keeping a lot of active weather away. Wednesday night will cool off to the mid to high 50s, and low 60s. Thursday will look very similar to Wednesday, with low humidity and temperatures in the low to mid 80s, with lots of sunshine.

Friday looks like there will be an increase in humidity before a cold front moves in. We could potentially see some scattered showers and storms later in the day, with the biggest threats being isolated gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. The SPC currently has our southern counties at a marginal risk for severe weather. A few strong storms could be possible even though shear and instability are limited.

