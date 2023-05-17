Heartland Votes

Cairo, Ill. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting

Samuel L. Lewis, 42, was arrested on Tuesday, May 16 on a charge of first-degree murder.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting earlier in May.

Samuel L. Lewis, 42, was arrested on Tuesday, May 16 on a charge of first-degree murder.

The felony charge was approved by the Alexander County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Lewis is currently in custody at the Tri-County Detention Center in Pulaski County on a $2 million bond.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 11:58 p.m. on May 9, ISP was asked by the Cairo Police Department to investigate a shooting that happened in the 2400 block of Sycamore Street in Cairo, Ill.

Lafayette Woods, 34, of Cairo, was pronounced dead as a result of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 at 618-845-3740.

