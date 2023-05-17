Ameren is working to leave less of a footprint on the environment

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - An Ameren initiative is working to leave less of a footprint on the environment, by recycling poles and wooden reels for wires and pallets.

Ameren said they’re paying Blackwood Solutions to take their materials and repurpose it for various things.

Ameren’s Superintendent of Electric Operations Kyle Maxwell said they’re doing everything they can to help the environment.

“We went out and found vendors that will actually recycle our poles,” Maxwell said. “They repurpose them, get them to different owners. Just because a pole is not up to our standards to hold power lines, it doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be used for, let’s say, a parking bunker or fence post or something like that.”

In 2022, Ameren Illinois recycled nearly 750 tons with Blackwood Solutions. Leaders expect that number will grow even higher this year.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.