Heartland Votes

Ameren is working to leave less of a footprint on the environment

An Ameren initiative is working to leave less of a footprint on the environment, by recycling...
An Ameren initiative is working to leave less of a footprint on the environment, by recycling poles and wooden reels for wires and pallets.(Ameren)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - An Ameren initiative is working to leave less of a footprint on the environment, by recycling poles and wooden reels for wires and pallets.

Ameren said they’re paying Blackwood Solutions to take their materials and repurpose it for various things.

Ameren’s Superintendent of Electric Operations Kyle Maxwell said they’re doing everything they can to help the environment.

“We went out and found vendors that will actually recycle our poles,” Maxwell said. “They repurpose them, get them to different owners. Just because a pole is not up to our standards to hold power lines, it doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be used for, let’s say, a parking bunker or fence post or something like that.”

In 2022, Ameren Illinois recycled nearly 750 tons with Blackwood Solutions. Leaders expect that number will grow even higher this year.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, May 16.
Search continues for 2nd suspect after shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured
(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on...
1 dead, others injured after crash in New Madrid County
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train

Latest News

The new mural unveiled in Cape Girardeau is nearly 100 feet long and is a tribute to local...
New mural unveiled in downtown Cape Girardeau
A Day in the Life of an Ameren Lineman.
A day in the life of an Ameren lineman
We are joined by Brenda Newbern from VisitCape to talk about how the community plans to...
Historic eclipse coming up | Heartland Heritage 5/17/23
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects