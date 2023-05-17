Heartland Votes

Active shooter training to take place at UT Martin

An active-shooter training exercise will take place at UT Martin on May 25
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee at Martin will be holding an active-shooter training exercise next week on the main campus.

Scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on May 25, the exercise is designed to stop the active-shooter threat and overload local emergency systems in a realistic emergency response situation. The exercise will take place next to the Paul Meek Library on Mt. Pelia Road. The road will be closed to traffic during the training.

The training event will involve the Weakley County Emergency Management Agency, the UT Martin Department of Public Safety, the Martin Police Department, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital.

For more information about the exercise, you can contact Ray Wiggington, Weakly County EMA, at 731-364-2647. You can also contact Charlie Jahr with the UT Martin Department of Public Safety at 731-881-7777.

