11 people indicted for stealing vehicles from 26 car dealerships across Ohio

Willoughby dealership theft
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced Wednesday a total of 11 people were indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for allegedly stealing 86 cars from dealerships across the state of Ohio in five months.

O’Malley said the crimes happened between November 2022 and March 2023.

There were a total of 26 dealerships robbed in 11 different counties; including, Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Geauga, Medina, Wayne, Portage, Ashland, Stark, Summit, and Carroll.

Once the suspects entered the dealerships, they immediately went to the sales manager’s desk and grabbed the key fobs, said O’Malley.

O’Malley said some vehicles were also stolen from private residences.

The vehicles are worth an estimated $5.1 million and included two Jaguars, one Porsche, 14 Mercedes, four Audis, one Lexus, and 12 BMW”s, said O’Malley.

“This is the first step in putting an end to this criminal organization,” said O’Malley.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Multiple vehicles stolen from Strongsville car dealership

According to O’Malley, 34 law enforcement agencies worked together to put this “massive” case together.

Those agencies include: Parma police, Euclid police, Cleveland police, Strongsville police, North Olmsted police, Bedford police, Solon police, Brooklyn police, Middleburg Heights police, Norton police, Akron police, Copley police, Canton police, Alliance police, Ashland police, Chardon police, Dalton police, Malvern police, Wooster police, Amherst police, Willoughby police, Mentor police, Painesville police, Medina Township police, Brunswick police, Ravenna police, Geauga County Sheriff deputies, Lake County Sheriff deputies, Carroll County Sheriff deputies, Ashland County Sheriff deputies, FBI agents, U.S. Marshals, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Nine of the 11 suspects are in custody. They are all facing multiple charges; including, conspiracy, aggravated theft and grand theft.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mercedes-Benz dealer becomes 2nd luxury car dealership in Northeast Ohio to be hit by thieves in 2 days

O’Malley said the investigation remains ongoing and there are 40 additional vehicles that remain missing.

O’Malley added several of the stolen cars were then used in crimes; including an assault on a police officer and car chases.

Below is a list of the 11 suspects:

Makilin Wilson was indicted on the following charges:

• One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

• One count of Aggravated Theft

• One count of Conspiracy

• 19 counts of Breaking And Entering

• 58 counts of Grand Theft

• Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property

• Four counts of Attempted Breaking And Entering

• One count of Attempted Grand Theft

• Two counts of Failure To Comply

• One count of Obstructing Official Business

Rasheed Rountree was indicted on the following charges:

• One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

• One count of Aggravated Theft

• One count of Conspiracy

• Eight counts of Breaking And Entering

• 38 counts of Grand Theft

• One count of Receiving Stolen Property

• One count of Attempted Breaking And Entering

• Three counts of Felonious Assault

Kyer Allen was indicted on the following charges:

• One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

• One count of Aggravated Theft

• One count of Conspiracy

• Eight counts of Breaking And Entering

• 19 counts of Grand Theft

• Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property

• One count of Felonious Assault

• One count of Obstructing Official Business

Dahmere Lymon was indicted on the following charges:

• One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

• One count of Aggravated Theft

• One count of Conspiracy

• Nine counts of Breaking And Entering

• 25 counts of Grand Theft

• One count of Receiving Stolen Property

• One count of Attempted Breaking And Entering

• One count of Obstructing Official Business

Willie Hicks was indicted on the following charges:

• One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

• One count of Aggravated Theft

• One count of Conspiracy

• One count of Breaking And Entering

• Four counts of Grand Theft

• Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property

Ty’aun Williams was indicted on the following charges:

• One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

• One count of Aggravated Theft

• One count of Conspiracy

• One count of Breaking And Entering

• Four counts of Grand Theft

• Two counts of Robbery

• One count of Aggravated Robbery

Theon Avery was indicted on the following charges:

• One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

• One count of Aggravated Theft

• One count of Conspiracy

• One count of Breaking And Entering

• Two counts of Grand Theft

Shaakir Maddox was indicted on the following charges:

• One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

• One count of Aggravated Theft

• One count of Conspiracy

• Four counts of Receiving Stolen Property

Arthur Robinson was indicted on the following charges:

• One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

• One count of Aggravated Theft

• One count of Conspiracy

• One count of Breaking And Entering

• One count of Grand Theft

• One count of Receiving Stolen Property

Laejuan Robinson was indicted on the following charges:

• One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

• One count of Aggravated Theft

• One count of Conspiracy

• One count of Breaking And Entering

• Three counts of Grand Theft

• One count of Attempted Breaking And Entering

• One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

Cory Phillips was indicted on the following charges:

• One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

• One count of Aggravated Theft

• One count of Conspiracy

• Two counts of Breaking And Entering

• Nine counts of Grand Theft

• One count of Attempted Breaking And Entering

• One count of Aggravated Robbery

• Two counts of Robbery

