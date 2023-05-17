1 dead, another injured in Dunklin County crash
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Dunklin County on Wednesday, May 17.
The crash occurred at 11:11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 412 at Hwy NN, just 4 miles east of Kennett, Missouri.
According to the MSHP crash report, 50-year-old Shane Hillhouse of Kennett was driving southbound when he failed to yield to another vehicle, driven by 57-year-old Kevin Nelson of Holcomb, Mo., who was driving eastbound.
Hillhouse and Nelson were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
Nelson was pronounced dead at the hospital. MSHP said he was not wearing a seat belt.
