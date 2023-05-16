Heartland Votes

‘Totally changed our lives’: Ky. woman wins more than $500K from lottery instant play

One Kentucky woman is celebrating after winning the largest Instant Play prize in Kentucky...
One Kentucky woman is celebrating after winning the largest Instant Play prize in Kentucky Lottery’s online history.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WAVE) - One Kentucky woman is celebrating after winning the largest Instant Play prize in Kentucky Lottery’s online history.

Angela Ryan, from Ashland, stopped by lottery headquarters on Monday after winning the Instant Play progressive jackpot on May 13 with a $1 wager in the Cleopatra Clusters Jackpot game, according to lottery officials.

“I placed the bet and saw the hearts go up on the screen,” Ryan said. “I thought it was only going to be a $20 or $30 win.”

She woke up her husband, Reece, after she found out she hit the jackpot.

“She came in screaming, crying and then, laughing,” Reece said. “I wasn’t sure what was going on, but we haven’t really slept since Saturday.”

Lottery officials said the win was special for Ryan, as it came right before Mother’s Day and she had recently lost her mother.

“I was thinking of her and thought I’m going to win this,” Ryan told officials.

Angela and Ryan have been married for more than 30 years and said they plan to travel with their winnings.

“We have two grown children and two grandkids,” Reece said. “We’re ready to travel and see the country. We have fun.”

On Monday, the couple walked home with a check for $360,386.86 after taxes.

“You guys totally changed our lives,” Reece said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, May 16.
Juvenile in custody after shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau leads to police chase into southern Ill.; 2 people injured in shooting
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on...
1 dead, others injured after crash in New Madrid County
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Shannon County Jane Doe. Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol
Missouri State Highway Patrol asking for help to identify woman; remains were found in Shannon County in 2022

Latest News

A memorial service was held in Murray, Ky. on Tuesday, May 16 to honor fallen Calloway County...
Memorial service honors fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Cash
There's nothing left of Dustin Richards' and Katie Cureton's home in Grassy, Missouri. The...
Surviving the Storm: Bollinger County family recovers after being violently thrown by a tornado
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe announces he will run for Governor in 2024
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe announces he will run for Governor in 2024
Memorial service for Jody Cash.
Memorial service for Jody Cash
Surviving the Storm - Bollinger County family thrown from home during April tornado
Surviving the Storm - Bollinger County family thrown from home during April tornado