Heartland Votes

Slidell officers, K-9 stung by hornets as suspected truck thief eludes them in New Orleans East

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two Slidell Police officers and a department K-9 were injured Monday (May 15) during a manhunt that failed to capture a suspected truck thief in New Orleans East.

Authorities said the suspect stole a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck around 4:15 p.m. from the parking lot of Slidell’s Club 4 Fitness in the 800 block of Brownswitch Road. A Slidell officer saw the speeding vehicle and pursued it into New Orleans East, where the suspect crashed the truck near the Michoud Boulevard exit and fled across the interstate on foot into a wooded area.

Officers and agents from Slidell, the New Orleans Police Department, the FBI and other agencies converged on the area to assist in the manhunt. A Slidell police K-9, law enforcement drones and a helicopter joined in the search, while the victim’s truck burned as a result of the crash.

During the search, two Slidell Police officers and the department’s K-9 were attacked by hornets in a marshy area, suffering numerous stings that required emergency hospital treatment. All three were treated and released, with the dog requiring closer monitoring for any allergic reaction.

The search was called off at dusk, with the suspect still at large, Slidell Police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to an early morning deadly crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday,...
2 dead, 2 injured in Cape Girardeau County crash
Dennis W. Hanson, of Carterville, is accused of leading Williamson County Sheriff's deputies on...
Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase for 100 miles in southern Ill.
Rodger Rice, 39 of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting his brother in the parking lot of a...
Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff
‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
‘We are at a critical point’: St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
Most of the Heartland is under a threat level 1 out of 5 for severe storms today. The greatest...
First Alert: Tracking scattered storms this evening

Latest News

Power outages are being reported as storms early Tuesday, May 16 move through the Heartland.
Power outages reported 5/16
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
The intersection of KY-286 and McKendree Church Road is closed Tuesday morning, May 16 because...
2-vehicle crash shuts down KY-286, McKendree Church Rd. intersection in McCracken County
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to more than 4 years for possession of pistol modified with...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to more than 4 years for possession of pistol modified with illegal, 3D-printed ‘switch’
2-vehicle crash closes intersection in McCracken County
2-vehicle crash closes intersection in McCracken County