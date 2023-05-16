Heartland Votes

Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop this evening and overnight

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Meghan Smith
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening Heartland. Isolated thunderstorms have developed along a warm front across portions of SEMO. As these storms move east rain showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop and increase this evening and overnight. These storms have the chance to become severe along with a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings over night. This active weather has brought in heavy rain showers, causing a flood watch for Madison and Reynolds county in Missouri. Temperatures have made their way into the low 70s for this evening.

Rain continuing for tomorrow as a cold front make its way into the heartland. Heavy rain showers with the possibility of thunderstorms for most of your Tuesday but seeing dryer conditions by the evening.

