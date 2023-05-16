Pro-life group challenges Carbondale’s ‘bubble zone’

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale sees a federal legal challenge to its “bubble zone,” which leaders say protects those walking in and out of abortion clinics.

The Conservative Catholic Law Firm Thomas More Society announced the filing outside city hall earlier on Tuesday, May 16.

Attorneys from the society filed the complaint on behalf of the pro-life advocacy group “Coalition Life.”

It alleged Carbondale’s 100-foot protection area around all medical facilities violates freedom of speech and due process under the First and Fourteenth Amendments.

The law firm’s head of litigation said they are prepared to take their case to the highest court in the land.

“Hopefully, we’ll get an injunction in the district court and not have to take it up as high as the Supreme Court. But as folks know, at Thomas More Society, we have taken plenty of cases to the Supreme Court. And we’re pretty good at winning them when we get there,” Peter Breen, executive vice president and head of litigation for the Thomas More Society, said.

The Carbondale City Council unanimously passed the “bubble zones” back in January, saying the actions of protestors interfered with the rights of those seekinhg reproductive health services.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.