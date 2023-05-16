Power outages reported 5/16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms early Tuesday, May 16 move through the Heartland.
The following utility providers are reporting outages as of 4:45 a.m.:
Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives
- Cape Girardeau County: 1 customer
- Madison County: 1 customer
- Reynolds County: 767 customers
- Wayne County: 375 customers
Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives
- Jackson County: 3 customers
- Williamson County: 3 customers
