Power outages reported 5/16

(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms early Tuesday, May 16 move through the Heartland.

The following utility providers are reporting outages as of 4:45 a.m.:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

Cape Girardeau County: 1 customer

Madison County: 1 customer

Reynolds County: 767 customers

Wayne County: 375 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

Jackson County: 3 customers

Williamson County: 3 customers

