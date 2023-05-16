Heartland Votes

Power outages reported 5/16

Power outages are being reported as storms early Tuesday, May 16 move through the Heartland.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms early Tuesday, May 16 move through the Heartland.

The following utility providers are reporting outages as of 4:45 a.m.:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

  • Cape Girardeau County: 1 customer
  • Madison County: 1 customer
  • Reynolds County: 767 customers
  • Wayne County: 375 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

  • Jackson County: 3 customers
  • Williamson County: 3 customers

