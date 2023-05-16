Heartland Votes

Missouri State Highway Patrol asking for help to identify woman; remains were found in Shannon County in 2022

Shannon County Jane Doe. Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol used facial approximation technology to recreate the face of a woman whose remains were found near Winona in 2022 and is now asking for help in identifying the woman.

According to a news release, the remains were found along U.S. Highway 60 near Winona on January 12, 2022.

The Highway Patrol says the woman is believed to have been 40-60 years old, 4′10″ to 5′4″ tall, and weighed between 160-180 pounds. She had black, salt and pepper hair at the time of her death. She also had a tattoo on each of her thighs.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol is committed to finding answers and solving cases with the help of the community. We thank you for your assistance in resolving this case,” the Highway Patrol said.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is urged to contact Corporal Evan Tyrrell at Troop G via email at Evan.Tyrrell@mshp.dps.mo.gov or by calling 417-469-3121. Additionally, the Missing Persons Clearinghouse can be reached at 573-526-6178. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

