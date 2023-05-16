Missouri H.S. District Baseball scores
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are Missouri high school District Baseball scores from Monday 5/15.
Class 1 Dist. 1
Semifinals
Cooter-21
Clarkton-0
Risco-5
Naylor-3
Class 1 Dist. 2
Semifinals
Oran-13
Delta-3
Bell City-9
Leopold-1
Class 2 Dist. 1
Semifinals
Neelyville-16
Holcomb-1
South Pemiscot-0
Bernie-10
Class 2 Dist. 3
Semifinals
Chaffee-7
Advance-1
Saxony Lutheran-1
St. Vincent-3
Class 3 Dist. 1
Championship
Portageville-10
Twin Rivers-0
First Round
East Prairie-16
Charleston-1
