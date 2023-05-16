Heartland Votes

Missouri H.S. District Baseball scores

Here are Missouri high school District Baseball scores from Monday 5/15.
Here are Missouri high school District Baseball scores from Monday 5/15.
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are Missouri high school District Baseball scores from Monday 5/15.

Class 1 Dist. 1

Semifinals

Cooter-21

Clarkton-0

Risco-5

Naylor-3

Class 1 Dist. 2

Semifinals

Oran-13

Delta-3

Bell City-9

Leopold-1

Class 2 Dist. 1

Semifinals

Neelyville-16

Holcomb-1

South Pemiscot-0

Bernie-10

Class 2 Dist. 3

Semifinals

Chaffee-7

Advance-1

Saxony Lutheran-1

St. Vincent-3

Class 3 Dist. 1

Championship

Portageville-10

Twin Rivers-0

First Round

East Prairie-16

Charleston-1

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to an early morning deadly crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday,...
2 dead, 2 injured in Cape Girardeau County crash
Dennis W. Hanson, of Carterville, is accused of leading Williamson County Sheriff's deputies on...
Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase for 100 miles in southern Ill.
Lucas M. Thompson is currently a fugitive wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County, Ill. and...
Manhunt continues for suspect accused of attacking mother on Mother’s Day, engaging officers in armed standoff
On Sunday, May 14, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash at 1:17 a.m. in...
Man killed in fatal crash in Wayne County, Mo.
Rodger Rice, 39 of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting his brother in the parking lot of a...
Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 5/15
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 5/15
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 5/15
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 5/15
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 5/15
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 5/15
Salukis Softball team will play at Utah in opening round of NCAA Softball Tournament
SIU Softball will open up against Utah in NCAA Tournament