Military Signing Day held at Cape Central High School

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Cape Central High School students have their post-graduation plans laid out.

The high school seniors are joining the military.

Military Signing Day was held in the atrium at Cape Central High School on Monday, May 15.

Lennon Bollwerk is joining the Army National Guard and Bryanna Wilkins is joining the Navy.

“I just wanted something to keep it on track and so I decided the military was the most effective way to do what I wanted to do, and then it also comes with a lot of benefits,” explained Bollwerk. “I will be able to stay in shape like I wanted to, and I’ll be getting paid to go to SEMO and go through basic. So I want more experience and I thought that was a way to get a lot of experience in too.”

Cape Central High School graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 19.

