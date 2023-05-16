Heartland Votes

Man dies after gun goes off at East Tenn. high school graduation, officials say

After the ceremony, a gun accidentally discharged, according to Lenoir City High School officials.
After the ceremony, a gun accidentally discharged, according to Lenoir City High School officials.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A gun accidentally discharged at the Lenoir City High School graduation Friday night, according to school officials.

After the ceremony, a gun went off and hit the owner in the leg. The gunowner later died of the injury, officials said.

“First Aid was immediately rendered by school SROs and local first responders,” Lenoir City High officials said. “No other attendees were injured, and we have no reason to believe that the incident was anything other than an accident.”

It is illegal to have a firearm on school grounds.

Following this evening’s graduation ceremony, a firearm carried by an attendee accidentally discharged, striking its...

Posted by Lenoir City High School on Friday, May 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, May 16.
Juvenile in custody after shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau leads to police chase into southern Ill.; 2 people injured in shooting
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on...
1 dead, others injured after crash in New Madrid County
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Shannon County Jane Doe. Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol
Missouri State Highway Patrol asking for help to identify woman; remains were found in Shannon County in 2022

Latest News

A memorial service was held in Murray, Ky. on Tuesday, May 16 to honor fallen Calloway County...
Memorial service honors fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Cash
There's nothing left of Dustin Richards' and Katie Cureton's home in Grassy, Missouri. The...
Surviving the Storm: Bollinger County family recovers after being violently thrown by a tornado
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe announces he will run for Governor in 2024
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe announces he will run for Governor in 2024
Memorial service for Jody Cash.
Memorial service for Jody Cash
Surviving the Storm - Bollinger County family thrown from home during April tornado
Surviving the Storm - Bollinger County family thrown from home during April tornado