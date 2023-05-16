Man dies after gun goes off at East Tenn. high school graduation, officials say

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A gun accidentally discharged at the Lenoir City High School graduation Friday night, according to school officials.

After the ceremony, a gun went off and hit the owner in the leg. The gunowner later died of the injury, officials said.

“First Aid was immediately rendered by school SROs and local first responders,” Lenoir City High officials said. “No other attendees were injured, and we have no reason to believe that the incident was anything other than an accident.”

It is illegal to have a firearm on school grounds.

Following this evening’s graduation ceremony, a firearm carried by an attendee accidentally discharged, striking its... Posted by Lenoir City High School on Friday, May 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.