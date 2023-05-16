Kentucky voters head to polls for Primary Election Day

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Polls officially opened at 6 a.m. for the Kentucky Primary Election on Tuesday, May 16.

Polls close at 6 p.m.

Race for Governor

One of the biggest races on the ballot is the race for governor.

Governor Andy Beshear is running for reelection. He has two Democrat challengers: Peppy Martin and Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young.

There are 12 candidates vying for the Republican nomination for governor:

Eric Deters

Bob DeVore

Mike Harmon

Alan Keck

Dennis Ray Ormerod

Ryan Quarles

Johnny Ray Rice

Robbie C. Smith

Daniel Cameron

Jacob Clark

David O. Cooper

Kelly Craft

Other state races

Other state races include secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and commissioner of agriculture.

Republicans will get to vote for secretary of state, auditor and treasurer.

The three candidates for Secretary of State are current Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Stephen L. Knipper and Allen Maricle.

Candidates for Auditor of Public Accounts are Allison Ball and Derek Petteys.

State Treasurer candidates are Mark H. Metcalf, O. C. “OJ” Oleka and Andrew Cooperrider.

Both Democrats and Republicans will choose who will appear on the ballot in November in the race for Commissioner of Agriculture.

Sierra J. Enlow and Mikael Malone are on the Democrat primary ballot and Richard Heath and Jonathan Shell are on the Republican primary ballot.

Poll information

Polling locations can be found by clicking here.

All voters must show an ID at polling places. Those can include a driver’s license, state ID card or any ID with your name and photo.

Voters must be a registered Republican or Democrat.

General Election Day is set for Tuesday, November 7.

The last day to register for the general election is October 10.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.