Heartland Votes

Kennett man sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for gun, drug charges

A man from Kennett, Missouri was sentenced to 120 years in federal prison for possession with...
A man from Kennett, Missouri was sentenced to 120 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. (Source: Gray News)((Source: Gray News))
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Kennett, Missouri was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Steven Chunn, 40, appeared for his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, May 16 at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

At a guilty plea hearing in February, Chunn admitted to possessing methamphetamine, intended for distribution. He also admitted that the firearm was for protection of the drugs and money obtained from drug sales.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, Chunn was found to be in possession of 59 grams of methamphetamine and a Hi Point C9 9mm semiautomatic pistol following a traffic stop in Portageville, Mo. on July 11, 2022.

The firearm was located underneath the driver seat and was loaded and ready to fire with eight rounds of hollow point ammunition in the magazine and a round in the chamber, according to the release. At the time of his arrest, Chunn had an active warrant for a parole violation on a felony drug case out of New Madrid County.

Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr., who presided over the sentencing hearing, ordered Chunn’s federal sentence to run consecutive to his state case.

This case was investigated by the Portageville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on...
1 dead, others injured after crash in New Madrid County
Emergency crews responded to an early morning deadly crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday,...
2 dead, 2 injured in Cape Girardeau County crash
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Dennis W. Hanson, of Carterville, is accused of leading Williamson County Sheriff's deputies on...
Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase for 100 miles in southern Ill.
One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train

Latest News

Polls officially opened at 6 a.m. for the Kentucky Primary Election on Tuesday, May 16.
HEARTLAND VOTES: Primary election day in Ky.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, May 16.
Juvenile in custody after shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau leads to police chase into southern Ill.; 2 people injured in shooting
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland