Jackson Mahomes scheduled to appear in court Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson Mahomes is scheduled to appear in person in Johnson County court Tuesday. Mahomes is prohibited to contact any witnesses in his case despite asking the judge to alter that ruling. He requested his bond be modified allowing him to contact four people. That will be the subject of Tuesday’s court hearing scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

Mahomes is facing aggravated sexual battery, a level 5 felony punishable by a maximum fine of $300,000. Court documents state that means the individual touches a person who did not consent to it, with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the offender. Compared to sexual battery, which is a Class A misdemeanor with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500.

Mahomes also faces an additional count of battery which is stated as unlawfully and knowingly causing physical contact with a person in a rude, insulting, or angry manner. The court record alleged police spoke with the restaurant’s owner who relayed she had issues with Mahomes before and had previously kicked him out of the establishment. The female involved detailed he went into her office, closed the door, and quote, “grabbed her by the throat, forcing her head back, kissed her, and put his tongue in her mouth” three times. It went on to state witnesses confirmed to investigators visible signs of a recent injury on her neck. Mahomes and his legal team are prohibited from publicly addressing the charges.

Mahomes’ lawyer denied the claims against his client in March, saying they provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims. If found guilty of these accusations, Mahomes could face up to 43 months in prison.

