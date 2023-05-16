Heartland Votes

Heavy rains wash out road in Piedmont subdivision

By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain from storms Monday night into early Tuesday morning, May 16 caused damage in one Piedmont neighborhood.

According to Piedmont Police, a road going into the Meadowbrook subdivision was washed out.

A photo of the road posted on the police department’s Facebook page shows where two culverts under a road are now exposed and large chunks of roadway missing and cracked.

Police are urging everyone to stay out of the area.

