Heartland Votes

Girl missing for nearly six years found safe in North Carolina

Kayla Unbehaun was only nine when she was abducted in Illinois.
Kayla Unbehaun has been found after being missing for nearly six years.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WBTV) - A girl who was reported missing nearly six years ago was found safe in North Carolina.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Kayla Unbehaun was reported missing from Illinois on July 5, 2017, after she was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun.

Kayla was only nine years old at the time of the abduction.

NCMEC said Monday evening that she was found in North Carolina.

“I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe,” the girl’s father said in a statement. “I want to thank Elgin [police and fire departments], the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case. We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning.”

Also Read: Months-long search for missing Madalina Cojocari continues on her 12th birthday

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to an early morning deadly crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday,...
2 dead, 2 injured in Cape Girardeau County crash
Dennis W. Hanson, of Carterville, is accused of leading Williamson County Sheriff's deputies on...
Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase for 100 miles in southern Ill.
Lucas M. Thompson is currently a fugitive wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County, Ill. and...
Manhunt continues for suspect accused of attacking mother on Mother’s Day, engaging officers in armed standoff
On Sunday, May 14, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash at 1:17 a.m. in...
Man killed in fatal crash in Wayne County, Mo.
Rodger Rice, 39 of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting his brother in the parking lot of a...
Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff

Latest News

On Monday, May 15, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted to use $10 million from the Casino...
Cape Girardeau City Council votes to use casino funds to cover some costs of Houck Field project
Twilight farmers meeting highlights innovative farming methods.
Twilight farmers meeting highlights innovative farming methods
City votes to spend 10.2 million on stadium project.
City votes to spend 10.2 million on stadium project
The debt ceiling, the Consumer Price Index, and the rate of inflation | Money Talks 5/15/23
The debt ceiling, the Consumer Price Index, and the rate of inflation | Money Talks 5/15/23