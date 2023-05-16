First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Our weather will finally be calming down today as a low pressure area spins off to the east and cooler and less humid air blows in from the northwest. Clouds and showers could linger into the first half of today….maybe even a thunderstorm in Ky and Tn, but by afternoon it should be mostly dry and noticeably less muggy. Tonight will bring some clearing and cooler air temps, lows look to fall below 60 for a change. Wednesday and Thursday look dry and pleasant with highs right around 80 or so.

Our next active weather still looks to be Friday afternoon and evening as another disturbance pushes a cold front through the region. Thunderstorms are looking likely for this period…possibly severe…..before we cool down and dry out for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are looking mostly sunny and pleasant, with light north winds and lower dew points.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.