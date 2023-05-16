First Alert: Cooler air moves in as storms, showers move out

(KFVS) - Cooler and less humid air will enter the Heartland as a low pressure spins off to the east.

Clouds and showers could linger into the first half of today, with a thunderstorm possible in Kentucky and Tennessee.

By this afternoon, it should be mostly dry and noticeably less muggy.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Clouds will move out tonight allowing for overnight lows to dip below 60 degrees, for a change.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry and pleasant with high right around 80 degrees.

The next chance for rain and thunderstorms arrives Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through the Heartland.

Storms could be severe.

Saturday and Sunday are looking mostly sunny, cooler, dry and pleasant with light north winds and lower dew points.

