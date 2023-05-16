Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cooler air moves in as storms, showers move out

Skies are cloudy in Tamaroa, Ill.
Skies are cloudy in Tamaroa, Ill.(Source: cNews/Kayla Yon)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Cooler and less humid air will enter the Heartland as a low pressure spins off to the east.

Clouds and showers could linger into the first half of today, with a thunderstorm possible in Kentucky and Tennessee.

By this afternoon, it should be mostly dry and noticeably less muggy.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Clouds will move out tonight allowing for overnight lows to dip below 60 degrees, for a change.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry and pleasant with high right around 80 degrees.

The next chance for rain and thunderstorms arrives Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through the Heartland.

Storms could be severe.

Saturday and Sunday are looking mostly sunny, cooler, dry and pleasant with light north winds and lower dew points.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to an early morning deadly crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday,...
2 dead, 2 injured in Cape Girardeau County crash
Dennis W. Hanson, of Carterville, is accused of leading Williamson County Sheriff's deputies on...
Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase for 100 miles in southern Ill.
Rodger Rice, 39 of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting his brother in the parking lot of a...
Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff
‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
‘We are at a critical point’: St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
Most of the Heartland is under a threat level 1 out of 5 for severe storms today. The greatest...
First Alert: Tracking scattered storms this evening

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Most of the Heartland is under a threat level 1 out of 5 for severe storms today. The greatest...
First Alert: Tracking scattered storms this evening
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop this evening and overnight