Heartland Votes

Andy Beshear wins Democratic candidacy for Kentucky governor

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear(Campaign Photo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Incumbent Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has won the Democratic candidacy for governor in Tuesday’s primary elections.

“Right now, in every corner of our commonwealth, what I see is hope and optimism,” Beshear said during his victory speech. “A belief in a brighter future and a commitment to get the job done.”

Beshear was one of three candidates running, including Geoffrey Young and Peppy Martin.

“Together, we’re working to build on the progress we’ve made and emerge even stronger than ever,” Beshear said. “So tonight is a big step forward to continuing some of the best, most hopeful progress that Kentucky has ever seen.”

Election Results: Ky. 2023 Primaries

Beshear was first elected as the 63rd governor of Kentucky in 2019 and has led the commonwealth through the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to historic severe weather events.

“We have been through some really tough times together,” Beshear said. “We’ve gotten through the toughest of times, and we did that together. In each moment, relying on our faith and always leading with love and compassion and by always looking out for our neighbors.”

Beshear will face off against Republican candidate Daniel Cameron in November’s general election.

“But get ready,” Beshear said. “Because our optimism and the hope that we all feel for this state that we love is going to be tested...Whoever emerges tonight, thinks that in order to win this race, to get this job, they’re going to need to tear us apart, stoking divisions that violate the golden rule, turning neighbors against one another, all while ignoring or even trying to destroy those common bonds that bring us all together. We can’t let that work. Put another way, we can’t be doing that.”

This story will be updated.

