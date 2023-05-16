2-vehicle crash shuts down KY-286, McKendree Church Rd. intersection in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The intersection of KY-286 and McKendree Church Road is closed Tuesday morning, May 16 because of a two-vehicle crash.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involves a semi and a passenger vehicle.

It’s not clear if there are any injuries.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The intersection is expected to be blocked until around 6:30 a.m.

