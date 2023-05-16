Heartland Votes

2 people injured in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex

Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, May 16.
Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, May 16.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, May 16.

According to Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they are on the scene at Legends apartment complex on North Sprigg Street.

He said one person was injured and taken to an area hospital by person vehicle.

Police are looking for a suspect or suspects.

Residents received a message from the apartment complex urging them to stay inside.

