Heartland Votes

1 dead, others injured after crash in New Madrid County

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on...
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on Monday, May 15.(WBRC)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on Monday, May 15.

The crash happened at 6:05 p.m. on Interstate 55, 3 miles south of Matthews, Mo.

According to the MSHP crash report, 27-year-old Erin Pipkin was driving with passenger 28-year-old Dakoda Pipkin and a juvenile passenger.

MSHP said Erin Pipkin was driving southbound on I-55 when her vehicle struck the rear of another vehicle, driven by 36-year-old Jose Hernandez.

Erin Pipkin died at the scene.

Both passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

MSHP did not report that Hernandez sustained injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to an early morning deadly crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday,...
2 dead, 2 injured in Cape Girardeau County crash
Dennis W. Hanson, of Carterville, is accused of leading Williamson County Sheriff's deputies on...
Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase for 100 miles in southern Ill.
Lucas M. Thompson is currently a fugitive wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County, Ill. and...
Manhunt continues for suspect accused of attacking mother on Mother’s Day, engaging officers in armed standoff
On Sunday, May 14, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash at 1:17 a.m. in...
Man killed in fatal crash in Wayne County, Mo.
Rodger Rice, 39 of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting his brother in the parking lot of a...
Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff

Latest News

On Monday, May 15, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted to use $10 million from the Casino...
Cape Girardeau City Council votes to use casino funds to cover some costs of Houck Field project
Twilight farmers meeting highlights innovative farming methods.
Twilight farmers meeting highlights innovative farming methods
City votes to spend 10.2 million on stadium project.
City votes to spend 10.2 million on stadium project
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly six years found safe in North Carolina