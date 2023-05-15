Heartland Votes

Take Kids Fishing Day to take place at Herrin Park

A free community fishing event will be held at Herrin Park on Saturday, May 20.(WIFR)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A free community fishing event will be held at Herrin Park on Saturday, May 20.

Take Kids Fishing Day will be held at the park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nonprofit Union Sportsmen’s Alliance’s (USA) is teaming up with Laborers’ International Union of North American (LIUNA) Local 773 to host the event.

Volunteers will be on hand to help children reel in fish and fun.

Organizers said the first 200 youth to register will receive a free fishing rod and reel.

The goal is to get children hooked on fishing and promote lifelong interest in conservation and outdoor-related activities.

A free lunch will also be provided for children and adults, while supplies last.

All children must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperon.

To register, click here and for more information contact Cody Campbell with Union Sportsmen’s Alliance at 615-928-2243 or codyc@uionsportsmen.org.

