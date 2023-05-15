Suspect wanted after armed standoff in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of a standoff with an armed male suspect after responding to a report of domestic battery.

Around 10 a.m. on May 14, Deputies responded to a report of a domestic battery in progress in the 2700 block of Robley Lane in rural Williamson County. Upon arrival, Deputies encountered a 64-year-old female in her driveway who said she had been choked and hit in the head by a younger male relative.

The victim said that the suspect, Lucas M. Thompson, 25, made threats during the incident that the only way he would go to jail is for murder. She also said she was able to escape and fled the residence, letting Deputies know that Thompson was still in the residence and armed with a sword.

The Sheriff’s Office activated the Williamson County Crisis Team and issued an alert through the County EMA IPAWS system to alert residents within 5 miles. The Williams County Special Response Team made entry to the residence and confirmed that Thompson had fled the scene prior to Deputies arriving.

According to a press release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department said that Deputies have had a history of calls from the residence, responding 37 times since March of 2018. A significant number of those calls were related to Domestic Battery.

Thompson is currently a fugitive wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County and is wanted for questioning related to the Domestic Battery that occurred today. Additional charges are anticipated.

The investigation is currently ongoing. If you have any information concerning this case, you can contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-8477.

